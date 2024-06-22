Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India, Qatar hold talks on sale of 12 used Mirage-2000 fighter jets

If the deal goes through, the Indian Air Force's fleet of Mirage fighter jets will jump to 60. They have been part of several key missions, including the Balakot airstrikes

Mirage 2000 IAF,Indian Air Force

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet with indigenous payload. (Photo: X/@IAF)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Qatar on Friday held key discussions in New Delhi on the proposal to buy 12 second-hand Qatari Mirage-2000-5 fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A presentation was made to the Indian officials on the current state of the fighter jets, news agency ANI reported, citing defence sources.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report added that the aircraft are in very “good condition” and have a lot of life left in them, officials said.


The Indian authorities are evaluating the proposal, while considering the compatibility of the offered Mirage-2000-5 jets with India's existing fleet of Mirage-2000 aircraft, which are more advanced.

According to the report, it would be easier for India to maintain the two sets of aircrafts as they have the same engines.

However, the price of the jets still remains a key discussion point in the talks. While the Qatari side has offered a deal worth Rs 5,000 crore for the 12 aircrafts, India is seeking a more reasonable price.

The Qatari aircraft would come with missiles and additional engines for flying operations.

If the deal goes through, the aircrafts would be used for flying operations, the officials said, noting that they would not be meant for spare and maintenance requirements.

The IAF already has a significant amount of spare and equipment, bought from a French vendor during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, IAF signed a deal with a French company to purchase phased-out Mirage 2000 aircraft to be used as spares. The deal worth Rs 300 crore was sealed on August 31.

If the deal with Qatar takes place, the IAF’s fleet of Mirage aircraft will rise to 60.

The fleet has been a part of several key operations of the IAF, including the Kargil war, and Balakot air strikes.

Topics : india qatar agreement Qatar Defence acquisitions Defence news Indian Air Force BS Web Reports Mirage 2000

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon