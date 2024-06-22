India, Qatar hold talks on sale of 12 used Mirage-2000 fighter jets

India and Qatar on Friday held key discussions in New Delhi on the proposal to buy 12 second-hand Qatari Mirage-2000-5 fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A presentation was made to the Indian officials on the current state of the fighter jets, news agency ANI reported, citing defence sources.





The report added that the aircraft are in very "good condition" and have a lot of life left in them, officials said.

The Indian authorities are evaluating the proposal, while considering the compatibility of the offered Mirage-2000-5 jets with India's existing fleet of Mirage-2000 aircraft, which are more advanced.

According to the report, it would be easier for India to maintain the two sets of aircrafts as they have the same engines.

However, the price of the jets still remains a key discussion point in the talks. While the Qatari side has offered a deal worth Rs 5,000 crore for the 12 aircrafts, India is seeking a more reasonable price.

The Qatari aircraft would come with missiles and additional engines for flying operations.

If the deal goes through, the aircrafts would be used for flying operations, the officials said, noting that they would not be meant for spare and maintenance requirements.

The IAF already has a significant amount of spare and equipment, bought from a French vendor during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, IAF signed a deal with a French company to purchase phased-out Mirage 2000 aircraft to be used as spares. The deal worth Rs 300 crore was sealed on August 31.

If the deal with Qatar takes place, the IAF’s fleet of Mirage aircraft will rise to 60.

The fleet has been a part of several key operations of the IAF, including the Kargil war, and Balakot air strikes.