Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Ukraine's military to pull out of Vuhledar in east after 2 yrs of fighting

Ukraine's military to pull out of Vuhledar in east after 2 yrs of fighting

Vuhledar, a town Ukrainian forces fought tooth and nail to keep, is the latest urban settlement to fall to the Russians

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

(Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian forces are withdrawing from the front-line town of Vuhledar, perched atop a tactically significant hill in eastern Ukraine, after more than two years of grinding battle, military officials said Wednesday.

Vuhledar, a town Ukrainian forces fought tooth and nail to keep, is the latest urban settlement to fall to the Russians. It follows a vicious summer campaign along the eastern front that saw Kyiv cede several thousand square kilometres of territory.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ukraine's Khortytsia ground forces formation, which commands eastern regions including Donetsk, said in a statement posted on Telegram it was withdrawing troops from Vuhledar to protect the military personnel and equipment.

 

In an attempt to take control of the city at any cost, reserves were directed to carry out flanking attacks, which exhausted the defence of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy's actions, there arose a threat of encircling the city, the statement said.

The tactical significance of the town, situated at the confluence of two major roads, is two-fold. Dominant heights and proximity to railway lines offer Moscow greater protection for their own logistics routes, and a better vantage point for attacks against Ukrainian forces and supply lines feeding the south.

Its capture is another notch in Moscow's belt, bringing it closer to the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Drone explosion

Russian artillery strike hit market in Ukraine city of Kherson, kills 7

Saving, Save Money

Highlights: Govt keeps interest rates unchanged on small savings schemes for 3rd qtr starting Oct 1

Air strike, Gaza, Israel-Gaza

14 injured as Russia strikes residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia downs more than 100 Ukrainian drones in one of largest barrages

airstrike, gaza, israel airstrike

Russian strikes on medical centre kill 9 people in Ukrainian city of Sumy

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon