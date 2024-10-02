Business Standard
IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Muzaffarpur, all occupants safe

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people

Airbus H125 helicopter

Representative image. Photo: Wikimedia

Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday after it developed a snag, officials said.

"The helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot," said the SSP.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required.

 

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

