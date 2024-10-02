Business Standard
Israel PM holds meeting with heads of security establishment in Tel Aviv

His meeting with the security heads comes at a time when the situation in West Asia escalated following Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pauses as he speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday July 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Amid the escalating tensions in the West Asia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the heads of the security establishment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a consultation with the heads of the security establishment, this afternoon, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv."

US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said "Tehran would pay for it."

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari, described Iran's attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation."

"There will be consequences. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.

IA day after Iran targeted Israel with a rocket barrage, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) called on Lebanese civilians in two dozen villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately.

"Hezbollah's activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately. Anyone who is near Hezbollah operatives, their facilities or their weapons, puts themselves at risk," Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, said in a statement on X.

The Israeli military said it will update the civilians when they can return. On Tuesday, the Israeli military issued similar orders to 28 other villages in southern Lebanon.

In the latest update, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that more than 150 terrorist infrastructure sites have been destroyed in airstrikes, including Hezbollah's headquarters, weapon storage facilities and rocket launchers.

Sharing the latest update on X, IDF stated, "150+ terrorist infrastructure sites have been destroyed in air strikes, including Hezbollah's HQ, weapon storage facilities and rocket launchers."

"In cooperation with the IAF, our troops have eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure through precision-guided munitions and close-range engagements. Here is Hezbollah attack infrastructure, which included a rocket launcher, explosive stockpiles and additional military equipment that our forces located and destroyed," it added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

