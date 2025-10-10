Friday, October 10, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Ambassador Sergio Gor, deputy secretary Rigas begin 6-day visit to India

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, deputy secretary Rigas begin 6-day visit to India

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to 14, US State department said

S Jaishankar, Sergio Gor

United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary Michael J Rigas are kick-starting a six-day visit to India this week.

The US State Department said this on Friday.

"US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to 14," it said.

It said Gor and Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.

"The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the US state department said in a readout.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

