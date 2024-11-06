Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US election results: S Jaishankar predicts a shift towards 'isolationism'

US election results: S Jaishankar predicts a shift towards 'isolationism'

US elections 2024: S Jaishankar said that the election results are "unlikely" to alter what he referred to as a 'long-term trend in US policy'

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism about India’s relationship with the United States. | PTI Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has suggested that regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins the United States presidential election, the country may become “more isolationist”. He made the remark during an event in Canberra, Australia, on Wednesday (November 6).
 
Jaishankar said that the election results are “unlikely” to alter what he referred to as a “long-term trend in US policy”. This trend, he noted, has been developing over several administrations, and the shift toward a more cautious approach to international commitments seems persistent.
 
‘US dominance may not continue’
 
Jaishankar observed that this shift towards caution began as early as President Obama’s tenure. He referenced the United States’ hesitation in deploying troops abroad and its withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden as recent examples.
 
 
He noted that while President Trump may vocalise this approach more directly, it reflects a broader US stance rather than any single administration's ideology. “We must consider the US in a national context,” he said. “If we analyse the trend, we should prepare for a future where the dominance and generosity of the early US may no longer be sustained.”
 
India-US relations

More From This Section

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

'Canada approving visas for criminals': Ex-police official slams Trudeau

India US Flag

India, US hold 21st Military Cooperation meet in Delhi to strengthen ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election: EAM Jaishankar

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Terrorist killed in J&K's Bandipora, encounter underway in Kupwara

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Political space given to extremists: Jaishankar on temple attack in Canada

 
On Tuesday (November 5), Jaishankar expressed optimism about India’s relationship with the United States, stating it would “only grow in the future.” He highlighted a shared interest in developing a collaborative and consensual international order.
 
US election results
 
In the 2024 US presidential race, there are 538 electoral votes. Whoever gets past the 270-mark wins. Swing states remain crucial, as many others are predictable in their voting patterns. According to latest trends, Donald Trump is ahead of Kamala Harris, but the Democrats may still close the gap.

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Kamala Harris wins California: Why this electoral college matters most

US Election 2024, US Election

US elections 2024: Hoax bomb threats disrupt voting in multiple key states

US election, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US elections: Trump wins 2 swing states; Kamala Harris cancels speech

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Kamala Harris cancels speech; Trump wins 2 key battleground states

Donald Trump Kamala Harris, US President, US Presidential elections, Trump vs Harris

Republicans win control of US Senate, House still remains up in the air

Topics : Kamala Harris US Elections US presidential elections S Jaishankar US India relations US Foreign policy Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Android 16 Release Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon