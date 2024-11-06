Business Standard
Terrorist killed in J&K's Bandipora, encounter underway in Kupwara

A joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora after an encounter broke out between Security Forces and terrorists

Security forces have eliminated one terrorist in the ongoing Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora | (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Bandipora
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

An Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in in general area Margi, Lolab, Kupwara, an official said on Wednesday morning.

"OP Margi, Kupwara: On November 5, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in general area Margi, Lolab, Kupwara. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said on X.

Security forces have eliminated one terrorist in the ongoing Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora. Further operation is in progress, an official said on Wednesday morning.

"OP Kaitsan, Bandipora. One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Operation is in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said on X.

 

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora after an encounter broke out between Security Forces and terrorists.

"Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army said on X.

In another development on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended one terrorist associate identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani who is a resident of Tujar Shareef in J-K's Sopore, said police.

On November 3, twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

