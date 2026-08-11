US-India partnership vital for global security: Gor holds talks with Doval

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor held discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday to deliberate on US-India strategic cooperation, describing the meeting as "fruitful".

In a post on X, Ambassador Gor underscored the significance of the robust bilateral partnership in tackling global security challenges, emphasising that both nations share several common objectives. He further noted that diplomatic engagement between Washington and New Delhi continues to strengthen.

"Had a fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss deepening US-India strategic cooperation. Our close partnership with India is vital to addressing global security challenges. The United States and India share many of the same goals and our engagement continues to grow!" the US Envoy posted.

The interaction follows Ambassador Gor's meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Monday evening, where both diplomats discussed key facets of India-US bilateral relations amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges over various bilateral matters.

"Always good to meet with Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri," Ambassador Gor wrote on X, sharing a glimpse of the interaction without elaborating further on the deliberations.

These back-to-back diplomatic interactions unfolded against the backdrop of sustained momentum at the highest levels of leadership, coming just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from US Vice-President JD Vance on Saturday evening.

During their telephonic conversation, PM Modi and Vance evaluated avenues to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, while also exchanging views on regional and global developments.

PM Modi also extended congratulations to JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, following the birth of their son, conveying best wishes to the family.

"Received a phone call from US Vice-President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family," PM Modi stated on X.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both leaders noted the sustained momentum in high-level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in various sectors.

"They noted the sustained momentum in the high-level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security and critical minerals. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest," the PMO stated.

This flurry of high-level engagement builds on groundwork laid earlier in July, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conferred in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meetings.

During that meeting, the two foreign ministers agreed to accelerate work on key defence agreements and conclude an interim bilateral trade deal that Washington described as "almost complete", signalling fresh momentum in the strategic partnership between the two nations while reviewing developments in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.