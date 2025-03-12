India, Mauritius sign 8 MoUs; India to assist in new Parliament project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Navin Chandra Ramgoolam signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday.
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Mauritius from March 11-12, announced that India would support the construction of a new Parliament building in the island nation.
India, Mauritius sign 8 MoUs
In a move to bolster cooperation across key sectors, both nations signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday. These agreements span areas such as banking, trade, security, and governance. The signed MoUs include:
1. Agreement between the Central Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India on a local currency settlement system.
2. Credit facility agreement between the Mauritius government and the State Bank of India to fund Central Water Authority’s Pipe Replacement Programme.
3. Partnership between the Institute of Foreign Service of India and Mauritius’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs for diplomat training.
4. Technical Agreement facilitating the exchange of white shipping information between the Indian Navy and Mauritius Police Force.
5. Collaboration between the Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius and India’s Enforcement Directorate.
6. MoU between Mauritius’ Ministry of Industry, SMEs, and Cooperatives and India’s Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to support MSMEs.
7. Agreement on training public officers, signed between Mauritius’ Ministry of Public Service and India’s National Centre for Good Governance.
8. Cooperation between India’s National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Mauritius’ Department for Continental Shelf, Maritime Zones Administration, and Exploration.
'Enhanced strategic partnership' status for India-Mauritius ties
PM Modi announced that the India-Mauritius partnership has now been granted the status of 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. “Today, Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam and I decided to give the India-Mauritius partnership the status of 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. We decided that India will cooperate in building the new Parliament building in Mauritius. This will be a gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy," PM Modi said.
Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, PM Modi said that their relationship extends beyond geographical proximity. “We are partners in the journey of economic and social growth. We have always stood by each other. Be it health, space, or defence, we are moving ahead with each other,” he said.
Addressing the people of Mauritius on their national day, PM Modi conveyed greetings on behalf of India’s 140 crore citizens, expressing his privilege in being part of the celebrations once again.
Later, at a banquet hosted by PM Ramgoolam, Modi underlined the limitless nature of India-Mauritius relations, stressing joint efforts for mutual progress and regional peace and security.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Prime Minister held discussions with former Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. Describing their meeting as "wonderful", Modi highlighted their talks on expanding collaboration between India and Mauritius across multiple sectors.
Additionally, PM Modi met Georges Pierre Lesjongard, the Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament in Mauritius. Their discussions focused on reinforcing the strong ties between the two nations and exploring ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.
On Tuesday, Modi and his Mauritius counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, held discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Both leaders explored new opportunities to deepen their partnership, with Modi reaffirming India's role as a "valued and trusted development partner" for Mauritius. He further emphasised collaboration for the advancement of the Global South.
(With agency inputs)