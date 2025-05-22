Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Relationship built on sensitivities': India warns Turkey over Pak ties

'Relationship built on sensitivities': India warns Turkey over Pak ties

India asked Turkey to press Pakistan on terrorism and warned that bilateral ties must be built on mutual sensitivities amid tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Turkey to press Pakistan to stop supporting cross-border terrorism and address longstanding terror networks.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday issued a strong message to Turkey, urging Ankara to press Islamabad to take credible and verifiable action against cross-border terrorism emanating from its territory.
 
Speaking at the weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other's concerns.”
 
The statement comes amid heightened tensions between India and Turkey following Ankara’s support for Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. India reiterated that bilateral ties must be founded on mutual respect and sensitivity to each nation’s core concerns.
 
 

India's concerns with Turkey's support to Pakistan 

India also called on Turkey to dissuade Pakistan from using terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and to act against terror networks nurtured by Islamabad and Rawalpindi over several decades.
 
As revealed during Operation Sindoor, India said Turkey had supplied 300 to 400 drones to Pakistan. These were allegedly used during recent escalations to target military and civilian sites across India's western border—from Leh in Ladakh to Sir Creek in Gujarat—spanning 36 locations, according to the government.

Also Read

S. Jaishankar

India-Pakistan ceasefire was result of direct talks: EAM Jaishankar

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Hot sindoor runs in my veins': PM Modi on India's stance against terrorism

Shrikant shinde with the delegation

All party delegations brief UAE, Japan about Op Sindoor, Pak-backed terror

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Pawan Khera questions PM Modi's silence on Trump's ceasefire claims

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pakistan expels Indian high commission staffer in tit-for-tat move

 
Turkey continued to back Pakistan after India launched precision airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the Pahalgam attack. Over 100 terrorists were reportedly eliminated in those operations. Ankara did not condemn the Pahalgam terror strike, which was linked to The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the UN-banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). 

Kashmir, Karachi port calls, and rising friction 

India has also taken note of Turkey’s repeated support for Pakistan’s claims over Jammu and Kashmir, including statements at international forums echoing Islamabad’s position.
 
During Operation Sindoor, Turkey sent a warship to Karachi Port, which it termed a “routine port call.” Additionally, military aircraft reportedly carrying weapons landed in Pakistan. Turkey has denied these claims, stating the aircraft stopped only for refuelling. 
 

More From This Section

Security, Manipur Security

48-hour bandh in Manipur's Imphal over state name row disrupts normal life

Tea, tea culture

'Indian chai' served at UN event hosted by India for International Tea Day

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Search on in J&K's Kishtwar after encounter with suspected terrorists

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump again claims credit for resolving India-Pakistan conflict via trade

Pakistani High Commission

India declares Pakistani official persona non grata, second in a month

Topics : Operation Sindoor MEA Ministry of External Affairs Turkey Pakistan India-Pak conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon