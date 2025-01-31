Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Weeks after chopper crash kills 3, top official urges ALH design review

Weeks after chopper crash kills 3, top official urges ALH design review

Two pilots and an aircrew diver of an ALH of the Coast Guard were killed when the chopper crashed and caught fire at Gujarat's Porbandar airport on January 5

Helicopter Crash, Porbandar Airport Crash

Porbandar: Rescue work underway after a helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed during landing at Porbandar airport, Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A senior Indian Coast Guard official has called for design re-evaluations of the Advanced Light Helicopter after one of the military choppers of the maritime security agency crashed in Gujarat earlier this month, killing three.

ICG Inspector General and Regional Commander (West) Bhisham Sharma said on Thursday that ALH has been in the service for the past 20 years and the Coast Guard has the Mark III version of the indigenous helicopters called Dhruv.

We have undertaken extensive flying operations. I have myself taken a ferry (helicopter ride) from Agatti to Minicoy and from Minicoy to Kavaratti (in Lakshadweep) again. It is a wonderful machine but few incidents certainly call for some design re-evaluations," he told reporters in Mumbai.

 

He said Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the ALH manufacturer, is working on it.

Two pilots and an aircrew diver of an ALH of the Coast Guard were killed when the chopper crashed and caught fire at Gujarat's Porbandar airport on January 5. Following the accident, the armed forces grounded the entire fleet of the twin-engine helicopters.

Also Read

F-35 Fighter jets

Aero India 2025: Russian stealth jet Su-57 confirmed, US F-35 uncertain

Velmenni addressed one of the Indian Navy's longstanding problems relating to the transmitting of data between their submarines and the control centre

China claims first 'radar' enabling submarines to destroy high-flying jets

Pralay missile

India's Pralay missile debuts on R-Day, closing gap with China, Pakistan

Premiumweapon

Echoes of the 1980s: Inflation, wars, and slowing growth resurface globally

DRDO laser-based directed energy weapon

DRDO to unveil laser weapon, Pralay missile at Republic Day Parade 2025

The indigenously designed and developed ALH was not part of the Republic Day flypast this year as the entire fleet of the military choppers has been grounded following the fatal crash.

The Army, the Indian Air Force, the Navy and the Coast Guard operate around 330 ALHs.

Sharma said the Coast Guard has procured some drones to augment its surveillance efforts around ships. These unmanned aerial vehicles are being utilised by frontline ships of the maritime security agency.

We have plans to induct some more (drones) in the near future depending on the efficacy, the senior official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Hamas frees 8 more hostages; Israel begins prisoners releasing after delay

India Canada

Canadian report finds 'no definitive link' between Nijjar killing and India

Pinaka ER

CCS clears Rs 10,000 cr Pinaka rocket deal; Solar, MIL to manufacture

Indian Consulate

Seattle consulate hosts forum to highlight India investment opportunities

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

Will seek to scrap 'uneven agreements' with India: Bangladesh home adviser

Topics : Military weapon Advanced Light Helicopters Helicopters Indian Army Indian coast guard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon