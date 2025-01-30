Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Canadian report finds 'no definitive link' between Nijjar killing and India

Canadian report finds 'no definitive link' between Nijjar killing and India

In September 2023, Trudeau said Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Nijjar

India Canada

The report has suggested India spread disinformation on the killing of Nijjar.

Press Trust of India Ottawa
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Canada commission report has said that "no definitive link" with a "foreign state" in the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was "proven", smashing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that accused the involvement of Indian agents in the killing.

In September 2023, Trudeau said Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023. 

The report titled "Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions' was released on Tuesday.

 

In the report commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue said "Disinformation is used as a retaliatory tactic to punish decisions that run contrary to a state's interests."  The report has suggested India spread disinformation on the killing of Nijjar.

"This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven)," the report said.

Also Read

India Canada

MEA rejects Canada's 'interference' claim, accuses Trudeau govt of meddling

India Canada

MEA rejects Canadian Commission's insinuations on interference in elections

Anita Anand with Justin Trudeau

Indian-origin Anita Anand opts out of Canada PM race to replace Trudeau

Chandra Arya, Canada MP

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya announces bid to become next PM

Ujjal Dosanjh

Trudeau gone, what next for India-Canada ties? Ujjal Dosanjh explains

Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

The 123-page report also talked of expelling six Indian diplomats.

"In October 2024, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in reaction to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India," it said.

However, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its high commissioner.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

New Delhi had rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has repeatedly criticised Trudeau's government for being soft on supporters of the Khalistan movement who live in Canada. The Khalistan movement is banned in India but has support among the Sikh diaspora, particularly in Canada.

On Tuesday, India strongly rejected "insinuations" made against it in the report by a Canadian commission that investigated allegations that certain foreign governments were meddling in Canada's elections.

In a strong reaction, the MEA in New Delhi said it rejects the report's "insinuations" on India.

It is in fact Canada which has been "consistently interfering" in India's internal affairs, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pinaka ER

CCS clears Rs 10,000 cr Pinaka rocket deal; Solar, MIL to manufacture

Indian Consulate

Seattle consulate hosts forum to highlight India investment opportunities

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

Will seek to scrap 'uneven agreements' with India: Bangladesh home adviser

F-35 Fighter jets

Aero India 2025: Russian stealth jet Su-57 confirmed, US F-35 uncertain

Khalistan

Leaked UK report flags Hindu nationalism, Khalistani extremism as 'threats'

Topics : India Canada Row India-Canada Canada Sikh leader

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon