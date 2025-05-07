Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amit Shah orders chiefs of paramilitary forces to recall personnel on leave

Amit Shah orders chiefs of paramilitary forces to recall personnel on leave

Shah is in regular touch with J&K LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah and has asked for the safe relocation of civilians living along border areas, sources said

Shah also reviewed the internal security situation in the country and asked the top security officials to be on alert and keep strict vigil (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed chiefs of all paramilitary forces to call back their personnel who are on leave in the wake of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan as a retaliatory action against the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

Shah, who is in regular touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, also asked them to ensure that the civilian population living along border areas are brought to safer places.

He also asked the authorities concerned to keep bunkers ready for the shelter of the civilian population in case of emergency, sources said.

 

The home minister directed chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces to call back their personnel who are on leave, they said.

According to sources, Shah also reviewed the internal security situation in the country and asked the top security officials to be on alert and keep strict vigil.

The home minister termed 'Operation Sindoor' as Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam.

He also said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

