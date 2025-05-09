Friday, May 09, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Companies / News / 'Operation Sindoor' reflection of India's unbending resolve: Mahindra group

'Operation Sindoor' reflection of India's unbending resolve: Mahindra group

Operation Sindoor is a proud reaffirmation of India's strength, sovereignty, and spirit, said the group

The mission reflects the unwavering resolve of a nation that refuses to bend in the face of terror, said the group.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Operation Sindoor reflects the resolve of a nation which refuses to bend in the face of terror, Mahindra Group said on Thursday.

"We at the Mahindra Group stand in admiration and deep respect for the bravery and precision demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor," the Mumbai-based business group said on X. 

 

The mission reflects the unwavering resolve of a nation that refuses to bend in the face of terror, it added.

"Under the decisive leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has sent a clear and powerful message: our nation will not tolerate acts of terror on our soil or threats to our people," the diversified group said. 

 

Operation Sindoor is a proud reaffirmation of India's strength, sovereignty, and spirit, it added.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

