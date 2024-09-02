Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Cabinet approves 240 aero-engines procurement for IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft

Cabinet approves 240 aero-engines procurement for IAF's Su-30 MKI aircraft

As per a Defence Ministry release, the delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over a period of eight years

indian air force, iaf, fighter jets, Sukhoi aircrafts, republic day

The engines will have indigenous content over 54 per cent.

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore.
As per a Defence Ministry release, the delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over a period of eight years.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The engines will have indigenous content over 54 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at Koraput division of HAL.
Su-30 MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically-significant fleet of IAF. The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.
Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to setup a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.
As per an official release, the proposed unit will be setup with an investment of Rs 3,300 crore. The capacity of this unit will be 60 lakh chips per day.
The chips produced in this unit will cater to a wide variety of applications which include segments such as industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh

Tejinder Singh takes charge as Deputy Chief of Air Staff at Vayu Bhawan

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge condoles demise of ex- Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

JP Nadda, Nadda

JP Nadda expresses condolences on demise of ex-Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

IAF Aircraft

IAF plane departs for India with bodies of 25 pilgrims killed in Nepal

IAF, Indian Air Force, Fighter plane

IAF jet drops 'air store' near Pokhran due to technical error, nobody hurt

Topics : Indian Air Force Sukhoi jets HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon