Modi, Xi agree to strengthen India-China ties, expand trade and stability

With both India and China facing the economic fallout of the US trade war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday agreed their economies could help stabilise world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce the trade deficit.
At their second meeting in less than a year, held on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, Xi told Modi that achieving a “dragon-elephant dance” was the right choice for the two neighbours.
The Indian PM said maintaining peace and tranquillity at the border was like an insurance policy for India-China ties. Xi responded that relations should not be defined merely from the perspective of the boundary issue.
Modi said, and Xi agreed, that India and China are partners, not adversaries, with more consensus than differences. The two agreed that their differences should not turn into disputes. Briefing the media later, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri referred to the tariff war unleashed by Washington, noting that the leaders recognised this as an opportunity to build greater understanding between their countries, particularly in advancing commercial ties.
They affirmed that a stable and amicable India-China relationship could benefit 2.8 billion people. Modi also said the two countries would soon resume direct flights, with officials noting that only operational issues remained.
The Indian side flagged the need for greater transparency and predictability in trade and related policies, adding that narrowing the trade deficit would change perceptions in the relationship.
Modi and Xi had last met in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the Brics summit. That meeting had thawed ties after four years of tension following border clashes in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. This is Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.
At their meeting on Sunday, Xi suggested four steps to strengthen ties: bolstering strategic communication and deepening mutual trust; expanding exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit; accommodating each other’s concerns; and strengthening multilateral cooperation to safeguard common interests.
Both agreed to handle relations as partners rather than adversaries and to see opportunities rather than threats. With the SCO emerging as a key grouping amid the US tariff war, Xi stressed the need for India and China to uphold multilateralism, enhance coordination on international and regional issues, and defend fairness and justice globally.
Modi said both countries pursued strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third-country lens. The leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues, including terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms. Modi also met Cai Qi, member of the standing committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, and sought his support for strengthening ties.
At the SCO welcome banquet, Xi told assembled leaders, including Putin, Modi, and the Iranian president, that the grouping now bore “greater responsibility” for safeguarding regional peace and stability, as well as promoting prosperity of its member states.
Xi and Putin had skipped the Brics meeting in Brazil in July, but their presence in Tianjin made the SCO not only the biggest event on China’s diplomatic calendar this year but also a demonstration of Beijing’s intent to position the bloc as an alternative to a US-led order.
Modi and Xi welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. The Indian side flagged the trade deficit, which rose from $1.1 billion in 2003-04 to $99.2 billion in 2024-25. China’s trade deficit accounted for about 35 per cent of India’s total trade imbalance of $283 billion last fiscal. The gap was $85.1 billion in 2023-24.
Xi said the international situation was both fluid and chaotic. “We must also step up our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, and make our due contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world,” he said.
Modi also invited Xi to visit India for the Brics Summit next year.