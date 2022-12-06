Promoter abrdn Investment to sell entire 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC

Asset Management Company (AMC) has informed the stock exchanges that its promoter, abrdn Investment Management, will sell its entire 10.2 per cent stake in the company.

"The company is in receipt of letter from abrdn Investment Management, one of the promoters holding 10.21 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company, intimating their intention to sell the entire stake in the Company subject to applicable regulatory provisions," AMC said.

Following the stake sale, abrdn will cease to be a co-sponsor of Mutual Fund, the AMC added.

In August, abrdn had divested 5.58 per cent stake in for over Rs 2,300 crore through an open market transaction.