JUST IN
DHFL case: Delhi HC to hear CBI plea challenging bail to Wadhawan brothers
Ad industry pegs 2023 adex growth at 14-16% despite slower startup spends
Growth triggers to keep earnings trajectory robust for Timken India
Lenders rule out Reliance Capital's liquidation, say it will erode value
Innovator drugs maintain market hold even after patent expiry, shows data
VCCs to blend regulatory framework of companies and trusts: M S Sahoo
Jalan-Kalrock consortium looks to move SC over Jet Airways staffers' dues
Healthium Medtech inks pact to sell UK-based unit to KKR for unrevealed sum
Bidders seek clarity on ESL Steels' environmental clearance from Vedanta
DoT proposes to drop Bharatnet infra from its asset monetisation plan
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Cargo traffic growth in FY23 at 8% amid trade volatility, shows data
Business Standard

Promoter abrdn Investment to sell entire 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC

After the stake sale, abrdn will cease to be a co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund; it had divested 5.58% in HDFC AMC for over Rs 2,300 cr in August

Topics
HDFC AMC | HDFC | HDFC Mutual Fund

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

hdfc
Following the stake sale, abrdn will cease to be a co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund, the AMC added

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has informed the stock exchanges that its promoter, abrdn Investment Management, will sell its entire 10.2 per cent stake in the company.

"The company is in receipt of letter from abrdn Investment Management, one of the promoters holding 10.21 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company, intimating their intention to sell the entire stake in the Company subject to applicable regulatory provisions," HDFC AMC said.

Following the stake sale, abrdn will cease to be a co-sponsor of HDFC Mutual Fund, the AMC added.

In August, abrdn had divested 5.58 per cent stake in HDFC AMC for over Rs 2,300 crore through an open market transaction.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC AMC

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 21:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.