Home loan rate to be costlier; realtors see decent impact on housing demand
Abrdn stake sale to boost passive flows in HDFC AMC, say analysts

Deal could add to asset manager's investability weight in MSCI and FTSE indices, lead to higher foreign inclusion factor, they say

HDFC AMC | Stake sale | MSCI indices

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

HDFC AMC
Shares of HDFC AMC on Wednesday rose 3.7 per cent to close at Rs 2,273.5.

The proposed sale of 10.21 per cent stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) by abrdn could result in the stock’s inclusion in the MSCI India Index during the quarterly rebalancing in February. Further, it could boost the asset manager’s investability weight in the MSCI and FTSE indices as it will lead to a higher foreign inclusion factor (FIF), said analysts.

Read our full coverage on HDFC AMC

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 17:49 IST

