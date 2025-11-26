Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bima Sugam will make insurance inclusive, affordable, transparent: Experts

Leaders called Bima Sugam a tool for transparency, affordability and inclusion

Debashish Banerjee, partner at Deloitte India; Narendra Bharindwal, president of IBAI; Sharad Mathur, MD and CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance; Amit Roy, partner, leader for insurance & allied businesses at PwC India
Bima Sugam is an online insurance marketplace that aims to be a single-stop platform for customers to buy, service and settle claims for various policies. It has been called the “UPI moment for insurance”. In a panel discussion at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, Debashish Banerjee, partner at Deloitte India; Narendra Bharindwal, president of the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI); Sharad Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer of Universal Sompo General Insurance; and Amit Roy, partner and leader for insurance and allied businesses at PwC India, called Bima Sugam a tool for transparency, affordability and inclusion.
