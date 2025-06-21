Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Insurance / Centre likely to relax the board regulations for foreign insurers

Centre likely to relax the board regulations for foreign insurers

The official stressed that while the reforms are not intended to open the floodgates to foreign control, they signal a more welcoming approach to global participation in leadership roles

When India raised the FDI limit in the insurance space from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in 2021, it introduced several safeguards to ensure continued Indian control | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:18 AM IST

The Union government is likely to allow foreign insurers to appoint a majority of non-resident board members, along with other key managerial personnel (KMPs), once the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap is raised to 100 per cent from the current 74 per cent, two senior government officials have confirmed.
 
This is a key demand from the US government and American insurance industry groups, with both the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and the Coalition of Services Industry (CSI) recently raising the issue.
 
“The insurance Bill is ready from our end and is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon
