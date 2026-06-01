Large-ticket term policies gain traction; share above ₹2 cr rises to 34%

Data from Policybazaar showed that policies with a sum assured of more than ₹2 crore accounted for 34 per cent of term insurance sales in FY26, up from 24 per cent a year earlier — a 10-percentage-point increase that reflects both the direct affordability benefit of the September 2025 GST exemption and a broader reassessment of household risk exposure.

The share of policies with a sum assured below ₹2 crore fell to 66 per cent from 76 per cent during the same period.

“People were gradually opting for higher sum-assured policies, but improved affordability following the GST exemption has accelerated the trend. This has been driven by better affordability, competitive pricing, increased awareness, and customers recognising the need for larger covers due to inflation and rising financial responsibilities,” said Varun Agarwal, Head of Term Insurance at Policybazaar.