Life insurers adjust term premiums ahead of business end of financial year

Ahead of the business end of the financial year (FY25), a mixed trend is emerging in the life insurance sector, with some major players reducing premiums on their term products to drive sales, while others are increasing them to protect margins and remain competitive in the market, said industry insiders.

HDFC Life Insurance – the second largest life insurer in the country – has increased their term life insurance premiums by about 5-10 per cent across age categories based on their mortality experience. Term business accounts for almost 6 per cent of the insurer’s business as of the April-September period