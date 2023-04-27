close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Need for business insurance leads to 'Policybazaar of Business' programme

Business Insurance penetration in India at merely 15%

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
policybazaar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Policybazaar, an insurance brokerage firm has launched a new programme “Policybazaar for business” to fill the growing need for corporate insurance in the post-Covid world.
After the Pandemic, the need for a business to protect itself as well as its employees against eventualities has become undeniable. Keeping this in mind, the brand has worked closely with its clients to further enhance its expertise and technology.

The programme is supported by a dedicated advisory board that comprises industry experts with decades of experience across General Insurance & Life Insurance Industries enabling Policybazaar to curate the best solutions for businesses of all types.
According to Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO of Policybazaar for Business, “Corporates are the drivers of the Indian economy and every company needs to have adequate insurance coverage. The world is becoming increasingly complex and expertise is needed to evaluate risks and recommend solutions. Policybazaar for Business will take upon this role and thus empower Indian businesses to deal with all kinds of uncertainties."

According to Policybazaar, business Insurance penetration in India is very low, merely 15%. This is symbolic of a huge need gap for India’s 6.3 crore businesses.
“Policybazaar for Business” offers a comprehensive range of business insurance products across multiple categories. These are offered in partnership with 51 insurers and their wellness partners. The offerings include employee benefits, liability, property, engineering, marine & transit etc.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

Irdai draft norms do away with specific caps on commissions to agents

Removal of cap: Insurers to get flexibility to allocate commissions

LIC's knock-on effect: New business premium of insurers drops 12%

Indian insurers see steep rise in reinsurance rates in April renewals

ICICI Lombard General Insurance profit rises 40% as premiums climb

A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers


Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Head, Policybazaar for Business, added, “Policybazaar for Business is the natural next step we needed to take on the corporate and SME front. The past two years have witnessed tremendous growth in business insurance. The new identity is our way of making our commitment to the clients ever stronger than before.”
Topics : Policybazaar insurance plans

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Need for business insurance leads to 'Policybazaar of Business' programme

policybazaar
2 min read
Premium

Succession planning at pvt banks is a major issue: RBI on board governance

Reserve Bank of India
6 min read

FinMin considering classifying online games as games of skill, chance

Online games, Online rummy, Online gaming
3 min read

Stress tests show Indian banks can tackle 'severe' instability: RBI Guv Das

RBI
2 min read

RBI removes restrictions on individuals from opening interest-earning FCAs

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI removes restrictions on individuals from opening interest-earning FCAs

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Stress tests show Indian banks can tackle 'severe' instability: RBI Guv Das

RBI
2 min read

FinMin considering classifying online games as games of skill, chance

Online games, Online rummy, Online gaming
3 min read
Premium

Succession planning at pvt banks is a major issue: RBI on board governance

Reserve Bank of India
6 min read

Need for business insurance leads to 'Policybazaar of Business' programme

policybazaar
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon