close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers

Polifyx is backed by domain experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in the insurance industry

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
Insurance

Photo: https://unsplash.com/

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Insurance Samadhan, an insurance grievance redressal platform, has launched a new app called Polifyx, a one-stop solution for policyholders facing issues related to their insurance policies. The app leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which is capable of scanning insurance policies and providing policyholders with adequate and precise information to avoid claim rejections. It also offers the convenience of getting the claim form filled out along with tips and tricks for successful claim filing.
It offers a range of features, including portfolio analysis, know your policy, claim filing and grievance redressal, secure digital vault, insurance claim complaints and portfolio services. It also provides access to its collection of videos and blogs in its YouTube channel regarding Insurance solutions called Insa Gyan.

One of the app's unique features is portfolio analysis, which enables customers to determine if their savings or insurance plans align with their financial goals. This is particularly important as it helps policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance policies and avoid potential losses.
Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, co-founder, and CEO of Insurance Samadhan, feels the app would assist customers with various aspects of claims procedures and Insurance Samadhan aims to establish a mutually rewarding relationship with its customers and would enhance the insurance claims paradigm.

Polifyx is backed by domain experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in the insurance industry. Rajesh Sud, MD of Bharti Enterprise Financial Services, commended the app's features, such as know your policy, which empowers policyholders to make informed decisions and avoid claim rejections. Dr. Apoorva Sharma, Co-Founder and MD of Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns, called Polifyx a game-changer in the insurance industry and praised its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features.
Insurance Samadhan contends to have resolved over 15,000 insurance claims grievances worth over Rs 80 crores to date. The redressal platform has served over 10,000 policyholders and processed over 500 hospital complaints. With the launch of Polifyx, Insurance Samadhan aims to build a lifetime relationship with its customers and enhance their overall experience with the insurance industry.

Also Read

Insurance Samadhan, Ola unit announce collaboration for customer solutions

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Motor insurance picked up pace, grew neck and neck with health in H1FY23

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

Irdai chief urges insurers to increase their capital for faster growth

DFS Secretary chairs meeting to boost enrolments under PMJJBY, PMSBY

DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign

Non-life insurers may have to reduce payouts to adhere to EoM norms

Irdai grants life insurance registration to Acko & Credit Access Grameen

Topics : Insurance

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State Bank of India to consider raising $2 billion via offshore bonds

SBI, state bank of India
1 min read

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

IT, technology, internet, computer, telecom, data, employees, jobs, staff
3 min read

Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553

The scale will make the merged banks efficient, help them expand credit, introduce new products and bring down the cost of money for customers
1 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

RBI simplifies CIC application form, prunes list of documents required

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Rupee appreciates 24 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read
Premium

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

money, mudra scheme, bribe
2 min read
Premium

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

tax cut, corporate, taxes, india inc, company, firms, revenue, loss, profit, credit
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon