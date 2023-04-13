Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers



It offers a range of features, including portfolio analysis, know your policy, claim filing and grievance redressal, secure digital vault, insurance claim complaints and portfolio services. It also provides access to its collection of videos and blogs in its YouTube channel regarding Insurance solutions called Insa Gyan. Insurance Samadhan, an insurance grievance redressal platform, has launched a new app called Polifyx, a one-stop solution for policyholders facing issues related to their insurance policies. The app leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which is capable of scanning insurance policies and providing policyholders with adequate and precise information to avoid claim rejections. It also offers the convenience of getting the claim form filled out along with tips and tricks for successful claim filing.



Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, co-founder, and CEO of Insurance Samadhan, feels the app would assist customers with various aspects of claims procedures and Insurance Samadhan aims to establish a mutually rewarding relationship with its customers and would enhance the insurance claims paradigm. One of the app's unique features is portfolio analysis, which enables customers to determine if their savings or insurance plans align with their financial goals. This is particularly important as it helps policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance policies and avoid potential losses.



Insurance Samadhan contends to have resolved over 15,000 insurance claims grievances worth over Rs 80 crores to date. The redressal platform has served over 10,000 policyholders and processed over 500 hospital complaints. With the launch of Polifyx, Insurance Samadhan aims to build a lifetime relationship with its customers and enhance their overall experience with the insurance industry. Polifyx is backed by domain experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in the insurance industry. Rajesh Sud, MD of Bharti Enterprise Financial Services, commended the app's features, such as know your policy, which empowers policyholders to make informed decisions and avoid claim rejections. Dr. Apoorva Sharma, Co-Founder and MD of Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns, called Polifyx a game-changer in the insurance industry and praised its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features.