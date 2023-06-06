Non-life insurance premium grew 18.1% to Rs 18,031.48 crore in May

The general insurance companies, which is 91 per cent of the non-life market, grew 17.45 per cent in May to Rs 15,933 crore while health insurance companies reported a 22.94 rise to Rs 2,098 crore.

Non-insurance sector reported an 18.06 per cent rise year-on-year to Rs 18,031.48 crore for May (excluding specialised companies, Agricultural Credit Insurance Company of India, and ECGC), the latest data released by the General Insurance Council showed.