close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SBI Life to take over 200,000 policies of Sahara India Life Insurance

Move follows Sahara's failure to comply with regulatory directions; Irdai appoints panel for smooth transition

BS Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) has identified SBI Life Insurance Co to take over policy liabilities of around 200,000 policies of Sahara India Life Insurance (SILIC) as the latter failed to comply with the regulatory directions, amid deteriorating financial health after being put under restrictions in 2017.
The insurance regulator has appointed a panel of Irdai members from life, actuary and finance & investments to take necessary steps to ensure the smooth transition for all policyholders of Sahara Life.

“SBI Life has been directed to take adequate steps to reach out to the policyholders of SILIC, with regard to servicing of policies, including setting up of a dedicated cell to address the queries of the policyholders of SILIC, and also publish necessary details on their website,” Irdai said.
SBI Life’s new business premium collection in April was 1,336.87 crore, up eight per cent from the same period of previous year. For FY23, SBI Life, a leading private sector life Insurer in the country, collected new business premiums of Rs 29,587.60 crore, up 16.22 per cent from the previous financial year.

SBI Life has 990 branches across the country and serves 4,90,36,079 policyholders.
The insurance regulator said that Sahara India Life, which was granted an insurance licence in February 2004, failed to take any steps to protect the interests of policyholders despite being provided ample opportunities and sufficient time, and the portfolio of the company was showing a run-off trend. The financial position was deteriorating with rising losses.

Also Read

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

CBI files case against IL&FS Transportation Network for defrauding 19 banks

Sterlite Copper gets access to Thoothukudi unit for maintenance after 5 yrs

Indiana Ophthalmics faces CDSCO probe; Pharmexcil may suspend membership

IndiGo widens global footprint with 6 new destinations, to add 174 flights

AI sends out questionnaires to assess customer satisfaction levels: CEO


“The financial position has been deteriorating with rising losses and higher percentage of claims to total premium. If the trend is allowed to continue, the situation will worsen and lead to erosion of capital and SILIC may not be able to discharge its liabilities towards policyholders, thereby endangering the interest of its policyholders,” Irdai said.
“After due consideration of all the facts and circumstances, the Authority in its meeting held on 2nd June 2023 decided that action is warranted to protect the interest of the policyholders of SILIC. Accordingly, in exercise of its powers under sub-section (2) of Section 52B of the Insurance Act, 1938, the Authority decided to transfer the life insurance business of SILIC to another suitable life insurer with immediate effect,” Irdai said.

Irdai said that it will continue to monitor the situation and also issue necessary directions as required in the interest of the policyholders of SILIC.

SBI Life Insuran

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : SBI Life Insurance Sahara Life Insurance

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indiana Ophthalmics faces CDSCO probe; Pharmexcil may suspend membership

Indiana Opthalmics
3 min read

Sterlite Copper gets access to Thoothukudi unit for maintenance after 5 yrs

Sterlite, Thoothukudi
2 min read

IndiGo widens global footprint with 6 new destinations, to add 174 flights

indigo, flights, aircraft, aviation
3 min read

AI sends out questionnaires to assess customer satisfaction levels: CEO

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
2 min read

BIS notifies 31 Indian standards related to Ayush herbs and products

Cannabis
2 min read

Most Popular

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

sunil mittal
15 min read

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

Micron Technology
3 min read

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Apple
2 min read

GAIL infuses Rs 2,100 crore in insolvent chemical firm JBF Petrochemicals

GAIL
2 min read

IL&FS pays Rs 28.8k cr debt by FY23; debt resolution target at Rs 61K cr

ILFS
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon