Despite digital transactions, ATM demand remains strong: OKI India CEO

Despite digital transactions, ATM demand remains strong: OKI India CEO

Japanese firm OKI sets up a new manufacturing plant in India, banking on strong demand for cash machines and recyclers even as digital transactions soar

Rupinder Sandhu Anand
Rupinder Sandhu Anand, chief executive officer of OKI India.

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Oki Electric Industry Co, or OKI, has been selling automated teller machines (ATMs) in India for a decade. It is setting up a manufacturing unit where production will roll out at around 500 units per month, with plans to increase it to 1,000. The move comes even as banks are sprucing up their ATM channel (the installed base is around 265,000) even though digital transactions are soaring. Rupinder Sandhu Anand, chief executive officer of OKI India, speaks to Raghu Mohan in an email interview about the industry’s dynamics. Edited excerpts: 
You are setting up a manufacturing
