Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / GIC Re will keep a provision of around ₹200 cr for Air India tragedy: CMD

GIC Re will keep a provision of around ₹200 cr for Air India tragedy: CMD

Narayanan says GIC Re's exposure is limited; aviation and regional premiums may face upward pressure

Ramaswamy Narayanan, chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)
premium

Ramaswamy Narayanan, chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)

Aathira VarierSubrata Panda New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the devastating Air India crash that claimed over 270 lives, Ramaswamy Narayanan, chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), spoke to Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda in Mumbai about claims the insurance industry is expected to see as a result of the tragedy. Edited excerpts:
 
What would be the claims outgo for the Air India crash?
 
Overall, I would expect a loss of about $475 million — $125 million for the hull and the remaining of over $350 million for liability. This is what we will be providing for, regardless of
Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash Insurance industry Aviation industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon