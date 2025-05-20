Intend to have new investment in 2-3 years: Bharti AXA Life Insurance CEO

Parag Raja, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Bharti AXA Life Insurance, outlines the company’s five-year roadmap — after stake acquisition (of 15 per cent) by 360 ONE Asset Management — in an interview with Aathira Varier in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:
Following 360 ONE’s stake acquisition, what changes is the company implementing strategically?
We also had to solve for growth capital, which we did with 360 ONE coming onboard with around ₹450-500 crore. This sets up well for what we are internally calling Bharti AXA 2.0, which is the next five years (FY30). The first goal