No hike needed if inflation within tolerance band: MPC member Ashima Goyal

In this section

MSME, gold will grow faster than any other segment: Shriram Finance CEO

Necessary to assess cumulative impact of action taken so far: RBI

We expect good demand to continue from realty sector: LIC Hsg Fin chief

When inflation gets closer to 4%, focus can shift to growth: Jayanth Varma

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

, member of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, explains why the rate setting panel’s current focus should be to bring down inflation, and dwells on RBI's 6.5 per cent GDP growth estimate for FY24, in an interaction with Manojit Saha.

Since the growth forecast is lower than last year’s CSO second advance estimate of 7 per cent, it does take into account growth, including higher policy rates. But the real rate has not been raised high enough to have a large impact on growth. Moreover, the economy has been resilient to external shocks and the global growth slowdown is also less severe than expected, so 6.5 per cent growth is feasible. In India, i

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com