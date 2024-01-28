Our sound-based payment tech helps those not digitally savvy: ToneTag CEO

Launched in 2013, ToneTag uses sound waves to enable contactless, offline and proximity data communication across devices. It claims to be the largest sound-wave communication technology platform in the world and has won the Reserve Bank of India’s hackathon twice over. KUMAR ABHISHEK, co-founder and chief executive officer of ToneTag, spoke with Raghu Mohan in a video interview. Edited excerpts:
At the outset, why did you opt for a sound-based payment system?
The idea was to use a protocol which can allow people who are not digitally savvy to have a very idiot-proof way of using financial services, an analog protocol