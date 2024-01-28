Our sound-based payment tech helps those not digitally savvy: ToneTag CEO

The idea was to use a protocol which can allow people who are not digitally savvy to have a very idiot-proof way of using financial services, an analog protocol

Launched in 2013, ToneTag uses sound waves to enable contactless, offline and proximity data communication across devices. It claims to be the largest sound-wave communication technology platform in the world and has won the Reserve Bank of India’s hackathon twice over. KUMAR ABHISHEK , co-founder and chief executive officer of ToneTag, spoke with Raghu Mohan in a video interview. Edited excerpts:

