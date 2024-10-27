SBI Life will be least affected by new surrender value norms: MD & CEO

Amit Jhingran spoke with Subrata Panda and Aathira Varier on the road ahead. Following SBI Life Insurance’s Q2 earnings , managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO)spoke with Subrata Panda and Aathira Varier on the road ahead.

Jhingran also talked about how the company is positioned to leverage various opportunities emerging in the sector. Edited excerpts:

How do you see SBI Life’s Q2 performance?

We are satisfied with our growth. As a strategy, we have decided to focus more on agency so that there is a balance in the channel mix. Currently, our banca channel (bancassurance) contributes 60-65 per cent to our top line. We launched agency 2.0,