SBI Life Insurance Q2 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 529 crore

In Q2 FY25, the solvency ratio of SBI Life stood at 204 per cent, compared to 212 per cent in the year-ago period

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance, the largest private sector life insurer, reported a 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 529.42 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 from Rs 380.19 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
 
In the April-September period (H1 FY25), its net profit stood at Rs 1,049 crore, up 38 per cent Y-o-Y, compared to Rs 760 crore.

The value of new business (VNB)—the present value of future profits expected from new policies sold during a given year—dropped by 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,450 crore in Q2, compared to Rs 1,487.4 crore in the year-ago period. In H1 FY25, VNB stood at Rs 2,420 crore, up 2 per cent from Rs 2,360 crore in the year-ago period.
 
 
The insurer’s VNB margin, a measure of profitability for life insurance companies, contracted to 26.9 per cent in Q2 FY25, from 28.4 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago. In H1, its margin stood at 26.8 per cent.
 
New business premiums (NBP) dropped by 13.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,700 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 10,050 crore in the year-ago period. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose marginally by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,390 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent of weighted single premiums and single premium top-ups.
 
Total new business premiums slipped 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.57 trillion in H1 FY25.

The persistency ratio for the insurer in H1 FY25 for the 13th month stood at 86.4 per cent, compared to 85.4 per cent in H1 FY24. Meanwhile, the 61st month persistency ratio was 61.9 per cent in the quarter under review, compared to 57.5 per cent in the year-ago period.
 
Assets under management (AUM) of the company stood at Rs 4.38 trillion, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
SBI Life’s shares closed 0.64 per cent higher on Wednesday at Rs 1,710.

SBI Life Insurance Q2 results Insurance companies

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

