The UPI of 2016 and today are completely different: NPCI MD & CEO Asbe

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has grown exponentially over the past few years, with newer use cases being rolled out on the real-time payments system. Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in an interview with Ajinkya Kawale, speaks about the next phase of growth for the retail payments body, its annual surplus allocation, future considerations for subsidiaries, comments on a 30 per cent market cap, and opportunities to fund inorganic growth, and more. Edited excerpts:

What are some of the big bets that NPCI is focused on?

The primary focus remains on