Warburg has given us growth capital: Truhome Finance CEO Ravi Subramanian

Last year, private equity major Warburg Pincus acquired 100 per cent stake in Shriram Housing Finance, which is now re-branded as Truhome Finance. Ravi Subramanian, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, tells Aathira Varier, at an interview in Mumbai, that he expects a fall in the cost of funding after the acquisition amid stronger capital position and better credit rating. Edited excerpts:

How much capital has Warburg committed?

We will be changing our brand because we are no longer a Shriram Group company. From January 16 onwards, it will be called Truhome Finance Limited. We