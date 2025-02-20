We expect more measures from RBI on liquidity front: Deepak Agrawal

The early February rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to be followed by another 25 basis points (bps) reduction by June 2025, believes DEEPAK AGRAWAL, chief investment officer - debt at Kotak Mutual Fund. Agrawal, in an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, said actively managed duration funds can be considered by investors who can tolerate volatility, and medium-duration funds with a three-year tenor for those seeking less volatile portfolios. Edited excerpts:

What are your key takeaways from the latest RBI monetary policy? Do you expect more rate cuts in 2025?

The RBI decided to