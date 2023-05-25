Axis Bank launches Sarathi platform for easy PoS onboarding of merchants

Axis Bank on Thursday launched 'Sarathi,' a first-of-its-kind digital onboarding journey for merchants to adopt Electronic Data Capture (EDC) or Point of Sale (PoS).
Unlike the time-consuming traditional onboarding process, which can take several days, Sarathi offers merchants a streamlined and hassle-free experience, the company said in a statement.
The system enables merchants to finish the onboarding process in four simple steps, which are as follows:
1) Real-time database checks for speedier application processing.
2) Live video verification to authenticate merchant information at his/her convenience.
3) It removes the field verification procedure, allowing for quick decision-making.
Also Read
Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?
Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead
RBI pauses onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services
Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition
Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals
A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms
Restore transaction fee on RuPay cards: Banks request finance ministry
Centre's FY23 dividend income from PSBs 58% higher than in FY22: Report
Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report
RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI
4) PoS installation is completed immediately.
The paperless onboarding procedure eliminates the need for merchants to fill out documents or wait to have their PoS terminals installed, it said.
Sarathi's features include immediate status updates, eliminating the need for follow-up visits, and the ability to transact on the same day their application is processed.
The paperless onboarding will eliminate the need for merchants to make additional visits or submit forms again.
The solution also allows for speedy installation within 45 minutes of processing the application.
Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, "Axis Bank will continue to focus on creating digital differentiators across the lifecycle of merchants and consumers. Sarathi gives us the immense potential to drive value for both merchants and the sales channel, especially at a time when instant gratification is the norm."
"This rapidification of onboarding combined with top-notch feature-rich terminals should deliver a superior experience for our merchant community and at the same time improve productivity for our sales teams from an efficiency and productivity standpoint," he added.