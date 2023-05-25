close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre's FY23 dividend income from PSBs 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Three out of 12 PSBs namely SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank, declared a three-digit dividend during the year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre will receive Rs 13,804 crore as aggregate dividend income for 2022-23 (FY23) from the public sector banks (PSBs), nearly 58 per cent higher than Rs 8,718 crore received in FY22, a report by BusinessLine (BL) said on Thursday. This can be attributed to healthy profits and strong capital position reported by these banks in the year.
The dividend income will be counted as the Centre's non-tax revenue in FY23.

According to the report, three out of 12 PSBs declared a three-digit dividend, in percentage terms, in FY23. These are the State Bank of India (1,130 per cent of face value), Bank of Baroda (275 per cent) and Canara Bank (120 per cent).  
SBI reported an all-time high standalone net profit of Rs 50,232 crore in FY23. Last year, it had declared a dividend of 710 per cent.

Six PSBs have declared dividends between four to 86 per cent. On the other hand, three PSBs namely, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Uco Bank did not declare any dividend.
On top of the dividend from PSBs, the Centre will also receive a higher dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Last week, the central bank announced that it has approved a dividend payout of Rs 87,416 crore, nearly triple of what was paid in the previous year.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange

Forex reserves at comfortable position to meet requirements: Piyush Goyal

War on inflation not over, we have to remain alert: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das


The dividend payout is higher than the amount estimated in the Union Budget 2023-24 from the central bank and state-owned financial institutions. The Centre was expecting Rs 48,000 crore from the RBI.
The dividend payout by the RBI was Rs 30,307 crore for the accounting year 2021-22.

In FY23, the Centre earned Rs 40,953 crore from the RBI and public sector financial institutions. It was lower compared to the budget estimate of Rs 73,948 crore.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India public sector banks dividend income sbi Bank of Baroda BS Web Reports finance

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

ATM
3 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
2 min read
Premium

Assess your affordability before purchasing amid housing market buoyancy

affordable Housing, budget homes, real estate, residential property
4 min read

Forex reserves at comfortable position to meet requirements: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
3 min read

Most Popular

War on inflation not over, we have to remain alert: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 min read
Premium

Assess your affordability before purchasing amid housing market buoyancy

affordable Housing, budget homes, real estate, residential property
4 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Forex reserves at comfortable position to meet requirements: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
3 min read

Day 2 of Rs 2,000 note exchange has banks running out of cash for exchange

A man holds Rs 2,000 currency notes at a bank in Kanpur, Tuesday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon