Bandhan Bank to offload nearly ₹7k crore unsecured retail loans to ARCs

Bandhan Bank’s net profit was down 88 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 112 crore in Q2FY26. Its gross NPAs stood at 5.02 per cent during the quarter.
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Thursday informed the exchanges that it will sell unsecured retail bad loans worth Rs 6,931.31 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and other permitted entities, marking one of the largest retail loan-sale exercises by a private sector bank.
“The bank will go for bidding as per the Swiss Challenge method for the sale of its non-performing assets (NPA) portfolio with more than 180 days past due, having a principal outstanding of Rs 3,212.17 crore as on September 30, 2025. Further, the bank will opt for an auction route for the sale of its