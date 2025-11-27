Bandhan Bank to offload nearly ₹7k crore unsecured retail loans to ARCs

Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Thursday informed the exchanges that it will sell unsecured retail bad loans worth Rs 6,931.31 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and other permitted entities, marking one of the largest retail loan-sale exercises by a private sector bank.

“The bank will go for bidding as per the Swiss Challenge method for the sale of its non-performing assets (NPA) portfolio with more than 180 days past due, having a principal outstanding of Rs 3,212.17 crore as on September 30, 2025. Further, the bank will opt for an auction route for the sale of its