Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bandhan Bank to offload nearly ₹7k crore unsecured retail loans to ARCs

Bandhan Bank to offload nearly ₹7k crore unsecured retail loans to ARCs

The lender plans a Swiss Challenge for NPAs and an auction for written-off loans as it looks to offload stressed microfinance assets amid sector-wide strain

Bandhan Bank
premium

Bandhan Bank’s net profit was down 88 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 112 crore in Q2FY26. Its gross NPAs stood at 5.02 per cent during the quarter.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Thursday informed the exchanges that it will sell unsecured retail bad loans worth Rs 6,931.31 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and other permitted entities, marking one of the largest retail loan-sale exercises by a private sector bank.
 
“The bank will go for bidding as per the Swiss Challenge method for the sale of its non-performing assets (NPA) portfolio with more than 180 days past due, having a principal outstanding of Rs 3,212.17 crore as on September 30, 2025. Further, the bank will opt for an auction route for the sale of its
Topics : Finance News Bandhan Bank microfinance industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon