Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Bank staff unions to raise old pension restoration issue with IBA

Bank staff unions to raise old pension restoration issue with IBA

Banks, represented by IBA, and UFBU, representing employees and officers, had signed an MoU for wage revision in Dec 2023 and had agreed to continue discussions on residual matters, including pensions

Pension

Pension (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Close on the heels of the central government’s Unified Pension Scheme for its employees, bank employee unions will raise the issue of restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) this week.

Rupam Roy, general secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Association, told Business Standard that unions have gone through the notification (OPS for government employees). The issue of pension will be raised at a meeting with the Indian Banks’ Association this week.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“What the central government implements influences the decision-making of bank managements. Our principal demand is for OPS, where the employee does not contribute. It is a social security benefit," Roy added. AIBOC is a member of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Banks, represented by IBA, and UFBU, representing employees and officers, had signed an MoU for wage revision in December 2023 and had agreed to continue discussions on residual matters, including pensions.

The pension fund of banks does not service employees recruited on or after April 1, 2010, who are covered by another scheme like NPS under the aegis of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Those recruited prior to April 2010 are eligible for the bank pension scheme. A person who has served for 28 years in a bank will get the complete benefit of the pension. The pension is calculated as 50 per cent of the average of their basic pay over the last 10 months of service.

One senior office bearer of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) said while the Unified Pension Scheme is definitely better than NPS, it will take some time to understand the full implications and how close it is to OPS.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends on flat note, closes 1 paisa higher at 83.90 against US dollar

Indian Rupee

Indian rupee likely to miss Fed pivot-fueled emerging market rally

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI to launch Unified Lending Interface to transform lending space: Das

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

What is the new Unified Pension scheme and how is it different from NPS?

Indian Rupee

Rupee appreciates 10 paise to 83.80 against US dollar in early trade


The demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme for bank employees will arise automatically. The detailed response from banking sector unions will be formulated after examining the details, the AIBEA office bearer said.

Also Read

Bank of China President Liu Jin resigned from his roles due to personal reasons effective yesterday. (Photo: Reuters)

Bank of China Prez Jin resigns for personal reasons with immediate effect

Pakistan flag

Pak seeks $4 bn loan from West Asian banks to meet financial obligations

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank to make tailored products for women to raise customer base

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Amid slow deposit growth, PSBs urge govt to keep cash balances with them

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI asks banks to monitor credit-deposit gap to avoid liquidity issues

Topics : Banks Bank employees Pensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon