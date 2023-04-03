close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bankruptcy resolutions yielding lower realisations, taking longer: Report

For those opting for liquidation, the quantum of money realised as a percentage of the creditors' claims is in single digits, the agency said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
insolvency

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bankruptcy cases are taking longer to resolve and yielding lower values for lenders, a credit rating agency analysis said on Monday.

The average number of days taken to close a case either through a resolution process or liquidation was at its highest at 588 days for financial creditors if one were to look at official data for the first nine months of the current fiscal, it said, adding that it was 531 days in FY22 and 463 days in FY21.

The agency analysed official data released by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to arrive at its findings.

The stretched timelines have resulted in admissions outpacing case closures every year since FY18, India Ratings and Research said, adding that the only exception to this was FY21 where admission of cases got restricted on account of the pandemic.

As against the 270 days stipulated in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the timeline for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) overshoots the mandatory timeline in 63 per cent of the cases, it said.

The quantum of money realised as a percentage of creditors' claims was at the lowest in the first nine months of the fiscal year compared to the past two financial years, the agency noted.

Also Read

Yielding little results, does govt need to review PM-AASHA scheme?

ICAR-IARI develop drought-tolerant, high-yielding chickpea 'Pusa JG 16'

Financial resolutions for 2023: 6 ways to get your finances in shape

MCD budget cleared, 4 resolutions moved by AAP for traders welfare passed

Clouds of resolution period delay, NCLT manpower crunch over IBC 'sheen'

HDFC Bank records 16.9% increase in credit growth at Rs 16 trillion

Rupee weakens against dollar after OPEC+ supply cut, recovers later

Finance Ministry to constitute 16th Finance Commission this year

RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

Net direct tax collections grow 18% to Rs 16.61 trn in FY23, exceeding RE

For those opting for liquidation, the quantum of money realised as a percentage of the creditors' claims is in single digits, the agency said.

The intensity of the cases admitted under CIRP increased during the first 9 months of the fiscal to 886 cases, which is a 70 per cent jump from the same period in the year-ago period, and almost equals the overall number of cases in FY22.

Although the case closure rate jumped 40 per cent during FY23, the gap between admission and closers has widened, the agency noted.

Topics : Bankruptcy | liquidation | Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bankruptcy resolutions yielding lower realisations, taking longer: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
2 min read

HDFC Bank records 16.9% increase in credit growth at Rs 16 trillion

At present, the headroom for FPI investment in HDFC Bank is 7.5 per cent
2 min read

Rupee weakens against dollar after OPEC+ supply cut, recovers later

Rupee
3 min read

Finance Ministry to constitute 16th Finance Commission this year

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

RBI to issue new 5-year bond on April 6, seeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

Bond market uncertain about govt's borrowing plans in next fiscal
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Net direct tax collections grow 18% to Rs 16.61 trn in FY23, exceeding RE

Gross collection at Rs 6.45 trillion is 47 per cent higher than last year. This includes corporation tax of Rs 3.58 trillion and personal income tax, including securities transaction tax, of Rs 2.86 trillion.
1 min read

HDFC Bank's advances rise 17% YoY to Rs 16 trillion; deposits up 21%

HDFC Bank
2 min read
Premium

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Sebi's one-scheme-per-category to shake up mutual funds' industry
3 min read
Premium

Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

banks
4 min read

RBI has a responsibility to promote sustainable economic growth: DG Rao

M Rajeshwar Rao
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon