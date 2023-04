In 2021-22, the government had collected Rs 14.12 trillion as net direct tax. The government's direct tax collection rose about 18% to Rs 16.61 trillion ($201.88 billion) in the year ended March 31, it said in a statement.

Personal income and corporate tax make up most of the country's direct tax mop up. Gross corporate tax collected in 2022-23 grew 17% from last year to Rs 10.04 trillion, while personal income tax rose 24% year on year to Rs 9.61 trillion.