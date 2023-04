Reserve Bank of India will issue new five-year government bonds (maturing in 2028) to raise about Rs 8,000 crore in the first bond auction of the current financial year slated on April 06, 2023. The government of India (GoI) has indicated that it wants to mobilise up to Rs 33,000 crore through auction of three securities maturing in 2028, 2033 and 2052. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security.