Credit growth may remain subdued despite 100 bps policy repo rate cut

Even after a cumulative 100 basis points cut in the policy repo rate between February and June by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are maintaining their credit growth guidance at 11–13 per cent and deposit growth at 9–10 per cent for the current financial year (FY26), similar to the previous year.

Banks await the reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), which comes in phases starting from the fortnight beginning September 6, and the festive season loan demand, to assess whether there is a need to revise the loan growth projection upward.

Bank officials cited subdued loan demand