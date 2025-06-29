Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Credit growth may remain subdued despite 100 bps policy repo rate cut

Credit growth may remain subdued despite 100 bps policy repo rate cut

Banks maintain credit growth guidance at 11-13 per cent and await CRR reduction and festival season before revising projections

Over a week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted persistent gap in deposit and credit growth in a meeting with CEOs of public and private sector banks, two state-run lenders — Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of Maharas
The finance ministry, in an interaction with public sector banks on Friday, emphasised the need to improve loan flows following the interest rate reduction by the central bank in quick succession. | Representative Picture

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Even after a cumulative 100 basis points cut in the policy repo rate between February and June by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are maintaining their credit growth guidance at 11–13 per cent and deposit growth at 9–10 per cent for the current financial year (FY26), similar to the previous year.
 
Banks await the reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), which comes in phases starting from the fortnight beginning September 6, and the festive season loan demand, to assess whether there is a need to revise the loan growth projection upward.
 
Bank officials cited subdued loan demand
