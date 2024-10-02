Banks to seek govt guarantee on equity conversion before lending to Vi

Some public sector banks are planning to seek assurance from the government that it would convert part of its dues lying with Vodafone Idea (VI) into equity, according to three senior executives of banks who spoke to Business Standard on condition of anonymity. Their banks have been approached by the cash-strapped telecom company for fresh loans.

“Banks are still hesitant to provide funding to VI, but the company keeps approaching us. To move forward, banks are planning to meet with the government to request a commitment to convert its dues into equity in VI,” one of the sources