Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Banks to seek govt guarantee on equity conversion before lending to Vi

Banks to seek govt guarantee on equity conversion before lending to Vi

The telecom giant is seeking to borrow approximately Rs 35,000 crore, but most banks are wary of extending credit, particularly as VI has struggled to raise funds from other sources

Some public sector banks are planning to seek assurance from the government that it would convert part of its dues lying with Vodafone Idea (VI) into equity, according to three senior executives of banks who spoke to Business Standard on condition of
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some public sector banks are planning to seek assurance from the government that it would convert part of its dues lying with Vodafone Idea (VI) into equity, according to three senior executives of banks who spoke to Business Standard on condition of anonymity. Their banks have been approached by the cash-strapped telecom company for fresh loans.

“Banks are still hesitant to provide funding to VI, but the company keeps approaching us. To move forward, banks are planning to meet with the government to request a commitment to convert its dues into equity in VI,” one of the sources
Topics : Vodafone Idea equity market Supreme Court

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon