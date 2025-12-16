Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Belated return: Claim refunds, credits, carry forward house property loss

Belated return: Claim refunds, credits, carry forward house property loss

If you file an updated return later, you will have to pay interest and additional tax, and will not be able to claim refunds

Income tax returns
premium

A taxpayer—whether an individual, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), firm, company, or any other assessee—who fails to file an ITR within the original due date under Section 139(1) of the Income-tax (I-T) Act can file a belated return under Section 139(4). (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjeev Sinha
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the December 31 deadline fast approaching, individual taxpayers who missed the original income tax return (ITR) filing date are running out of time to set things right. The belated return window offers a final opportunity in the current assessment year to disclose income, pay pending taxes and regularise compliance, albeit at a cost.
   
Failing to act before the deadline can have long-term consequences. While a belated return attracts interest and late fees, tax experts say it is far preferable to not filing at all.
   
What is a belated return?
   
A taxpayer—whether an individual,
Topics : Income tax Finance News income tax returns Credit
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon