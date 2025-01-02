BS Poll: Rupee to stay under pressure, seen at 86 to dollar by March-end

The rupee, which weakened almost 3 per cent last calendar year, is expected to stay under pressure, with a Business Standard poll of 10 respondents showing the median of the survey to be around 86 a dollar by the end of March.

A median is the central figure of a distribution.

The United States (US) Federal Reserve doing fewer rate cuts, something that can strengthen the dollar, is one of the key reasons cited for the rupee’s trajectory.

Some participants expect the local currency to trade at around 87 per dollar during the same period.

The currency hit a new