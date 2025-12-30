Centre plans to amend SARFAESI framework to include Special Situation Funds

“The proposal follows a request from the Department of Economic Affairs seeking the inclusion of special situation funds within the ambit of the Act, to the Department of Financial Services,” the official said.

What would change if special situation funds are included under SARFAESI?

The official said special situation funds would be brought under Section 2(1)(m) of the Act, enabling them to directly participate in enforcement actions for recovery of dues.

“The rationale behind the move is to broaden the scope of the Act, as special situation funds are already being granted registration by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and are actively involved in the resolution of stressed assets. The Reserve Bank of India has also supported the proposal,” the source added.

The objective of the amendment is to facilitate faster and more efficient recovery of stressed assets by allowing a wider category of investors and lenders to invoke SARFAESI provisions, thereby enhancing enforcement mechanisms and contributing to an improved business environment, the source said.

Special situation funds are a sub-category of Category-III alternative investment funds that invest in “special situation assets”, such as stressed loans and distressed companies, and may act as a resolution applicant under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

An email sent to the finance ministry and the RBI remained unanswered till press time.

The Act provides an enabling legal framework for banks and financial institutions to recover their dues exceeding Rs 1 lakh by proceeding against secured assets of the borrower or guarantor, without the intervention of courts or tribunals.

Why is the government considering a 30-day time limit for borrower representations?

The source said the government is also planning to fix a definite time limit for borrowers to make representations under Section 13(3A) of the Act. At present, there is no prescribed time limit for borrowers to raise objections or submit representations in response to a demand notice issued by a secured creditor under Section 13(2).

“The proposed amendment seeks to mandate that borrowers must raise their objections within 30 days from receipt of the demand notice. The rationale behind the move is that, in the absence of a time limit, borrowers often use representations as a delaying tactic, sometimes submitting objections as late as the 60th day, just before the enforcement process begins,” the official said.

The objective of the amendment is to expedite the security enforcement process, reduce avoidable delays, and improve the ease of doing business by ensuring quicker recovery of dues under the SARFAESI framework, the source said.

What does the pendency data show on recovery cases?