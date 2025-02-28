Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / CII's legal committee pushes for appellate body for financial sector

CII's legal committee pushes for appellate body for financial sector

The legal committee wants all financial regulators, including the RBI, to be under the ambit of the new body

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Premium

The essence of the report is that the current regulatory landscape is complex, with multiple regulators overseeing various aspects of the financial sector

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) committee on legal services is batting for setting up a Financial Sector Appellate Tribunal (FSAT). Another important suggestion is for better collaborative efforts between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to ensure efficient bad-debt resolution.
 
The CII committee chaired by Lalit Bhasin took inputs from the general counsels of leading financial institutions and law firms before submitting its report to the RBI and the finance ministry.
 
The report calls for expanding the remit of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to include the RBI. It observed that
Topics : SEBI Reserve Bank of India CII Confederation of Indian Industry RBI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon