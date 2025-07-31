Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Credit growth dips sharply in June as farm, NBFC offtake weakens: RBI

The retail loan growth declined to 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y in June 2025 from 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y a year ago, largely due to moderation in credit in the personal loan segment, vehicle loans and credit cards, RBI said.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sharp moderation in loan offtake in farming plus allied activities and services sector dragged the pace of banks’ non-food credit down to 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ended June 27, 2025 from 13.8 per cent growth reported during the same period a year ago.
 
The pace of credit growth on a Y-o-Y basis in retail and industrial credit also moderated in June 2025, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
 
The RBI, in a statement, said, the credit to the services sector moderated substantially to 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y at the end of June 27, 2025,
