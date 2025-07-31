Credit growth dips sharply in June as farm, NBFC offtake weakens: RBI

The sharp moderation in loan offtake in farming plus allied activities and services sector dragged the pace of banks’ non-food credit down to 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ended June 27, 2025 from 13.8 per cent growth reported during the same period a year ago.

The pace of credit growth on a Y-o-Y basis in retail and industrial credit also moderated in June 2025, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

The RBI, in a statement, said, the credit to the services sector moderated substantially to 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y at the end of June 27, 2025,